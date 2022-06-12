See All Internal Medicine Doctors in East Setauket, NY
Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Setauket, NY. 

Dr. Khan works at Stony Brook University Hospital in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Stony Brook, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    East Setauket Office
    3 Technology Dr Ste 300, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-5220
    Stony Brook University Hospital
    101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-2397

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Impedance Testing
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Impedance Testing
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Endoanal

Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Jun 12, 2022
    I am Dr ,Ramachandra Reddy Kona from Hollbrook N Y , I consulted Dr Khan MD gastroenterologist on March24 2022 and underwent upper GI endoscopy at Stonybrook university Hospital NY on May 20 2022 . He took so much care I can not explain in words, To me he is quite knowledgeable gastroenterologist and he is meticulous in his work and keeps good relationships with his patients .I recommend any one to consult him and I wish him good future.
    Dr Mohammad I Khan — Jun 12, 2022
    About Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1659791663
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

