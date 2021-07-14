Overview

Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Spartan Health Sciences University, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Khan works at Chandler Neurology & Sleep Disorders Associates in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.