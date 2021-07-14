Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Spartan Health Sciences University, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Khan works at
Chandler3195 S Price Rd Ste 150, Chandler, AZ 85248 Directions (480) 722-0239
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Khan was very thorough. He listened to me, never making me feel rushed. He treated me with respect. Called me personally with a follow up question. Great experience.
About Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- North Shore Hospital
- Nassau County Medical Center
- Spartan Health Sciences University, School Of Medicine
- City University NY
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
