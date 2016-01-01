Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elkton, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Khyber Med Coll and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Bay Orthopedic Associates PA111 W High St Ste 307, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (302) 449-5791
-
2
Bowling Green Brandywine Treatment Center1375 NEWARK RD, Kennett Square, PA 19348 Directions (610) 347-5608
-
3
Tidalhealth Nanticoke801 Middleford Rd, Seaford, DE 19973 Directions (302) 629-5030
-
4
Walk in Urgent Care Inc.266 S College Ave, Newark, DE 19711 Directions (302) 449-5791Tuesday9:00am - 11:00amThursday9:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
About Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1639113285
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Khyber Teaching Hospital
- Khyber Med Coll
- Addiction Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.