Dr. Mohammad Usman Nasir Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasir Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Usman Nasir Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Usman Nasir Khan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They completed their fellowship with State University of New York at Buffalo
Dr. Nasir Khan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vascular & Vein Center of NJ10 Industrial Way E Ste 103, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 641-8346
-
2
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Neurology19 Davis Ave Fl 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 897-3670
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nasir Khan?
Dr. Khan was requested to consult about my sister Deb Miotto's loss of blood flow to lower right leg and foot do to an existing clogged stent/bypass in that leg. He elected emergency surgery and spent approximately 7 hours in surgery finding a location to insert a new stent/bypass and repairing additional issues with existing bypasses in her groin area. She has recovered nicely and after a 2 week stay at Jersey Shore Hospital she was transferred to Meridian Rehabilitation in Wall NJ.
About Dr. Mohammad Usman Nasir Khan, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1619102662
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- University of Connecticut
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasir Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasir Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasir Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasir Khan works at
Dr. Nasir Khan has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Atherosclerosis of Aorta, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasir Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nasir Khan speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasir Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasir Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasir Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasir Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.