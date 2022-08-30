See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Plano, TX
Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (53)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Roch

Dr. Khan works at Adult Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Services, PA in Plano, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adult Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Services, PA
    5501 Independence Pkwy Ste 302, Plano, TX 75023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 747-1010
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Inside KINEX PODIATRY PLLC
    1740 W Virginia St # 100, McKinney, TX 75069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 747-1010
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Aug 30, 2022
    I have relied upon Dr. Khan's practice for nearly five years now and found him to be a very personable and caring physician. Other psychiatrists often possess clinical and sterile demeanors that frankly are very off putting and never reassuring. Not the case with Dr. Kahn: I feel he always listens to my concerns with compassion and makes recommendations that have my best interest at heart. I fully recommend him to anyone seeking consistent and compassionate care.
    Photo: Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD
    About Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English, Panjabi, Punjabi and Urdu
    • 1528028032
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Roch
    • John Peter Smith Hospital
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan speaks Panjabi, Punjabi and Urdu.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

