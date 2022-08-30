Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Roch
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Adult Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Services, PA5501 Independence Pkwy Ste 302, Plano, TX 75023 Directions (469) 747-1010Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Inside KINEX PODIATRY PLLC1740 W Virginia St # 100, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (469) 747-1010Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have relied upon Dr. Khan’s practice for nearly five years now and found him to be a very personable and caring physician. Other psychiatrists often possess clinical and sterile demeanors that frankly are very off putting and never reassuring. Not the case with Dr. Kahn: I feel he always listens to my concerns with compassion and makes recommendations that have my best interest at heart. I fully recommend him to anyone seeking consistent and compassionate care.
About Dr. Mohammad Khan, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Panjabi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1528028032
Education & Certifications
- University Of Roch
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan speaks Panjabi, Punjabi and Urdu.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
