Dr. Mohammad Khalil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Khalil, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Sherman, TX.
Dr. Khalil works at
Locations
1
Advance Lung and Sleep Center321 N Highland Ave Ste 105, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 347-0001Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr. Khalil and his sweet staff. He takes the time to listen to you and understand your problems without jumping to conclusions and putting you on medication you may not need. His staff are always very polite and courteous.
About Dr. Mohammad Khalil, MD
- Pulmonology
- English
- 1962473660
Education & Certifications
- Hurley Medical Center
- Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalil has seen patients for Pneumonia, Partial Lung Collapse and Thoracentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalil.
