Overview

Dr. Mohammad Khalid, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2730 University Blvd W Ste 1000, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 933-3100
    Family and Medical Counseling Services
    2041 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE, Washington, DC 20020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 889-6020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 18, 2021
    Is the office still open ? I’ve been calling for an appt for 9 months . No one answers the phone.
    — Mar 18, 2021
    About Dr. Mohammad Khalid, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Panjabi
    • 1972525897
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tufts U Med Sch
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lincoln Med Ctr
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Khalid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khalid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khalid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

