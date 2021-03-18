Dr. Mohammad Khalid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Khalid, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Khalid, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2730 University Blvd W Ste 1000, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 933-3100
-
2
Family and Medical Counseling Services2041 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE, Washington, DC 20020 Directions (202) 889-6020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khalid?
Is the office still open ? I’ve been calling for an appt for 9 months . No one answers the phone.
About Dr. Mohammad Khalid, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Panjabi
- 1972525897
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Tufts U Med Sch
- Lincoln Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalid speaks Panjabi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.