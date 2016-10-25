Dr. Mohammad Kazmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Kazmi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Kazmi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and Adventist Health Sonora.
Dr. Kazmi works at
Locations
-
1
Adventist Health Physicians Network515 S FAIRMONT AVE, Lodi, CA 95240 Directions (209) 334-8570
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
- Adventist Health Sonora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr kazmi has been one of the most caring compassionate doctors I have met in several years he takes the time to talk to you and find out what the problem is and he really cares I would recommend him to anyone. It's just. too bad we don't have more doctors like him around
About Dr. Mohammad Kazmi, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306848460
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazmi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazmi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazmi works at
Dr. Kazmi has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazmi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kazmi speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazmi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazmi.
