Overview

Dr. Mohammad Kazmi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and Adventist Health Sonora.



Dr. Kazmi works at Mercy Medical Group in Lodi, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.