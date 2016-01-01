See All Oncologists in Monroe Township, NJ
Dr. Mohammad Kazemi Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mohammad Kazemi

Medical Oncology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohammad Kazemi is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Kazemi works at Hamilton Medical Oncology in Monroe Township, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Astera Cancer Care
    9 Centre Dr Ste 100, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 927-8700
  2. 2
    Astera Cancer Care
    J2 Brier Hill Ct, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 390-7750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Myeloid Leukemia
All Lymphoma
Anemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
All Lymphoma
Anemia

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Mohammad Kazemi

    • Medical Oncology
    • English, Persian
    • 1235556531
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
    • Hofstra School of Medicine/Northwell Health System
    • Tehran University of Medical Sciences
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Kazemi is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kazemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kazemi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazemi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

