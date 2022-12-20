See All Ophthalmologists in Longmont, CO
Dr. Mohammad Karbassi, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (42)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mohammad Karbassi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital and Longmont United Hospital.

Dr. Karbassi works at Front Range Eye Physicians in Longmont, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Front Range Eye Physicians
    205 S Main St Ste D, Longmont, CO 80501 (303) 772-3611
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

  • Avista Adventist Hospital
  • Longmont United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eye Cancer
Drusen
Floaters
Eye Cancer
Drusen
Floaters

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    How was your appointment with Dr. Karbassi?

    Dec 20, 2022
    He very knowledgable and has a very reassuring demeanor.
    Patricia A Fagler — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Mohammad Karbassi, MD

    Ophthalmology
    35 years of experience
    English, Persian and Spanish
    1083659338
    Education & Certifications

    U Rochester
    Boston Medical Center
    Deaconess Hosp
    George Washington University School Of Medicine
    UC San Diego
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Karbassi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karbassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karbassi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karbassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karbassi works at Front Range Eye Physicians in Longmont, CO. View the full address on Dr. Karbassi’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Karbassi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karbassi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karbassi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karbassi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

