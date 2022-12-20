Overview

Dr. Mohammad Karbassi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital and Longmont United Hospital.



Dr. Karbassi works at Front Range Eye Physicians in Longmont, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.