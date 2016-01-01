Overview

Dr. Mohammad Kanjwal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.



Dr. Kanjwal works at McLaren Greater Lansing Cardiothoracic And Vascular Surgeons in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.