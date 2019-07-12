Dr. Kamran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Kamran, MD
Dr. Mohammad Kamran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Cardiology & Cardiovascular Surgery1700 Christine Ave Ste 100, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 238-1154
Roanoke Rural Health Clinic1950 Main St, Roanoke, AL 36274 Directions (256) 238-1154
Rmc-stringfellow Memorial Hospital301 E 18th St, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 238-1154
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
- Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is amazing. His memory of your history at each visit. My bypass was 12 1/2 years ago and I have never had a negative visit.
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Panjabi
- 1326019597
- King Edward Medical College
- Internal Medicine
