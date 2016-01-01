Dr. Kalim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohammad Kalim, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Kalim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Porterville, CA.

Locations
1
San Joaquin Imaging1107 W Poplar Ave, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 781-7242
2
Family Healthcare Network250 W 5th St, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 781-7242
3
Robert F Pegues Mdgbmc Agency Obgyn6565 N Charles St Ste 203, Baltimore, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-3760
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohammad Kalim, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1083134712

Dr. Kalim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
