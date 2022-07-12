Overview

Dr. Mohammad Kaleem, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palatka, FL. They graduated from Quaid-E-Azam Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.



Dr. Kaleem works at Mohammad Kaleem, MD, FACC in Palatka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.