Dr. M Janjua, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. M Janjua, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Locations
Horizons LLC4 S 4th St Fl 2, Reading, PA 19602 Directions (610) 743-5190
- 2 244 N 5th St Ste 1, Reading, PA 19601 Directions (610) 375-8691
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On the ball knew exactly what we were dealing with as soon as our patient say down.
About Dr. M Janjua, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1740268317
Education & Certifications
- Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
