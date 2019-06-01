Dr. Jahanzeb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Jahanzeb, MD
Dr. Mohammad Jahanzeb, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Delray Beach5130 Linton Blvd Ste B4, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 808-0098
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Mutual of Omaha
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Mohamed Jahanzeb MD ,my Oncologist not only saved my life,Stage 4 Lung Cancer with collapsed lung where no Oncologist would see me for 5 months after emergency room visit,even though I would have been 65 years old in 3 months.Is when Medicare kicks in. You can’t have anyone better to beat lung cancer.All around wonderful soul sent from heaven.This is the least I can say of Dr MJ ,his nickname.
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Panjabi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1114919503
Education & Certifications
- Wash University
- New Britain Genl Hospital
- New Britain General Hospital
- King Edward Medical College
- Cadet College, Pakistan
