Dr. Mohammad Jafferany, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Jafferany, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Jafferany works at
Locations
1
Jafferany Psychiatric Services3201 Hallmark Ct, Saginaw, MI 48603 Directions (989) 790-5990
- 2 1184 Cleaver Rd Ste 1300, Caro, MI 48723 Directions (989) 286-3330
3
Biocon Clinical Research3215 Hallmark Ct, Saginaw, MI 48603 Directions (989) 790-5990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Every time I call the office for questions and concerns regarding my child, the office staff is extremely helpful and genuinely kind. Often, medical offices are so busy that they are not concerned with providing good customer service and I end up feeling like I am bothering them or that my question or concern is trivial. The office staff at JPS simply does a great job listening to what I have to say and it gives me comfort to know that they are genuinely concerned with providing excellent care to my child.
About Dr. Mohammad Jafferany, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1811008139
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
