Dr. Mohammad Kabbesh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohammad Kabbesh, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3939 J St Ste 320, Sacramento, CA 95819 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I met Dr Kabbesh at mercy general where I had an infection of my right hip that I recently had replaced. I thought Dr Kabbesh was pleasant and answered our questions. He was efficient with his time so one just needed to be ready with their questions and if you were he took the time to answer them. I thought he did a nice job of identifying which antibiotic was needed and I would recommend him to others.
- Aurora Sinai Medical Center|Univ of Missouri-KC
- North Shore University Hospital at Forest Hills
- Damascus U Hosps
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
