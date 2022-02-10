Dr. Mohammed Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammed Iqbal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammed Iqbal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They completed their residency with Pontiac Genl Hosp|Pontiac Genl Hosp|St Thomas Hosp|St Thomas Hosp
Dr. Iqbal works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Urology1230 Woodland Dr Ste 110, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
i have been seeing Dr. Iqbal and Michelle Savage for several years. they have always helped me, answered all my questions, went above and beyond, returned calls, got me in quickly when i have a problem and showed me that they care. Ken who works there is especially helpful with xrays and other stuff i have to have done. appreciate them.
About Dr. Mohammed Iqbal, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1447211305
Education & Certifications
- Urology
