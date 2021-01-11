Overview

Dr. Mohammad Imani, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Imani works at Associated Foot & Ankle Clinic in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.