Overview

Dr. Mohammad Ijaz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Khyber Med Coll and is affiliated with Coshocton Regional Medical Center, Genesis Hospital and Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ijaz works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Zanesville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.