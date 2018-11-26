Dr. Mohammad Husain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Husain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Husain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Husain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Husain Neurology Associates PC1129 Linden St, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 823-0316
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Husain?
Treated my mom, Lottie Brown, for years. Excellent Doctor. Professional, compassionate, always available to speak to me, Lottie's daughter, with any concerns I had. Especially when her Urologist, now retired, did not give her proper care for a UTI and she ended up in Hospital. Called Dr. Husain and he immediately got her admitted and on correct antibiotics. Her Urologist did not even want to speak with me nor did her Urologist visit her in Hospital. God bless Dr. Husain and his staff.
About Dr. Mohammad Husain, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Greek and Urdu
- 1689609141
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Husain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Husain accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Husain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Husain works at
Dr. Husain has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Husain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Husain speaks Greek and Urdu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Husain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.