Dr. Hoque accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohammad Hoque, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Hoque, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI) and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.
Dr. Hoque works at
Locations
-
1
Arnett Clinic LLC1116 N 16th St Ste A, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 448-8000
-
2
IU Health Arnett , IN5177 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-8000
-
3
Liberty Dialysis Monticello810 S 6th St, Monticello, IN 47960 Directions (765) 838-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoque?
About Dr. Mohammad Hoque, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1124048913
Education & Certifications
- DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI)
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoque works at
Dr. Hoque has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoque has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoque.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.