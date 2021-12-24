Dr. Hazratji has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed Hazratji, MD
Overview
Dr. Syed Hazratji, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from JIWAJI UNIVERSITY / GAJRA RAJA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Holyoke Medical Center.
Dr. Hazratji works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurological Associates of Western Ma15 Hospital Dr Ste 401, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 534-5135
-
2
Holyoke Medical Center575 Beech St, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 534-5135
-
3
Weldon Rehabilitation Center271 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 748-9000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Holyoke Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hazratji?
Six or seven years ago, I watched this Doc gently assess my mother, who at 86 was hitting her first critical junction with Alzheimers, a diagnosis. Doctor Hazratji's manner and ability, to meet me (the caregiver) and my mother (the patient) ... gave me confidence, as few in medicine have. He was astute, discrete and conservative in words, in a way I first thought aloof ... but decided was just his way. His skills and interest in my Mom was evident and revealing in the way he showed me brain scan evidence my Mom had had a stroke, we were not aware of; while at same time confirming (while never mentioning the word) the diagnosis, we dreaded most.
About Dr. Syed Hazratji, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1578551966
Education & Certifications
- JIWAJI UNIVERSITY / GAJRA RAJA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hazratji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hazratji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hazratji works at
Dr. Hazratji has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hazratji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hazratji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hazratji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hazratji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hazratji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.