Dr. Mohammad Hamshow, MD

Transplant Surgery
5.0 (7)
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mohammad Hamshow, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Hamshow works at PEDIATRIC FACULTY PRACTICE in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Faculty Practice
    948 48th St Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-6123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Gallstones

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 18, 2022
    I’m Shodiyeva Nilufar a had surgery last week and I want to thank you Dr. Mohammed Hamshow for very professional job you did I appreciate it very much many blessings.
    Nilufar — Aug 18, 2022
    About Dr. Mohammad Hamshow, MD

    Transplant Surgery
    21 years of experience
    English
    1720420763
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hamshow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamshow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamshow works at PEDIATRIC FACULTY PRACTICE in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hamshow’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamshow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamshow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamshow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamshow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

