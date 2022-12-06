Dr. Mohammad Hammoude, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammoude is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Hammoude, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Hammoude, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They graduated from Damascus Univ. School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Hammoude works at
Locations
1
Endocrine Shores44700 Delco Blvd Ste A, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (586) 446-9600
2
Sterling Heights37771 Schoenherr Rd Ste 101, Sterling Heights, MI 48312 Directions (586) 698-1200
3
Endocrine Shores60005 Campground Rd Ste 600, Washington Township, MI 48094 Directions (586) 786-4685
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hammoude is amazing, he explains things, he listens, and i cant thank him enough for helping me with my metabolic disorder, his staff at the sterling heights office are all so helpful and professional as well.
About Dr. Mohammad Hammoude, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic
- 1265559488
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Damascus Univ. School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammoude has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammoude accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammoude has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammoude works at
Dr. Hammoude has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammoude on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hammoude speaks Arabic.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammoude. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammoude.
