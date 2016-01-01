Overview

Dr. Mohammad Hakim, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.



Dr. Hakim works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Medford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.