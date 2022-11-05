See All Ophthalmologists in Elizabethtown, KY
Dr. Mohammad Haider, DO

Ophthalmology
18 years of experience

Dr. Mohammad Haider, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, King's Daughters' Health and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Haider works at Dr. Haider Eye Care in Elizabethtown, KY with other offices in Madison, IN, Radcliff, KY and Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Haider Eye Care
    2410 Ring Rd Ste 400, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 982-3937
    Madison Eye Center LLC - Office
    601 Broadway St Ste 1, Madison, IN 47250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 265-6535
    Senior Health Services
    800 W Lincoln Trail Blvd Ste 108, Radcliff, KY 40160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 351-8661
    Senior Health Services
    2932 Breckenridge Ln Ste 5, Louisville, KY 40220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 883-1015

Hospital Affiliations
  • Baptist Health Hardin
  • King's Daughters' Health
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Blepharitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Blepharitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Blepharitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Corneal Ulcer
Eyelid Disorders
Keratitis
Astigmatism
Cataract
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Cataracts
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Retinal Dystrophy
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blindness
Cataract Surgery Complications
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Diabetic Retinopathy
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Cancer
Eye Disease
Headache
Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Keratoconus
Macular Hole
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Sjögren's Syndrome
Stye
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Passport Health Plan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 05, 2022
    Dr Haider has been my cornea surgeon since 2014. I can honestly say that he has been the best doctor that I have had. He cares deeply about his patients. I would recommend him highly for your cornea doctor. His bedside manner's are the best I have ever had. He is very patient with his patients taking time to listen to your concerns. He has restored my vision from 20/200 to 20/25. He has saved both of my eyes from major infections which caused me to lose all vision. I could go on and on about him as a doctor. Overall he has been the best doctor I have ever had. This includes all doctors other than eye. James Lowe
    James Lowe — Nov 05, 2022
    About Dr. Mohammad Haider, DO

    Ophthalmology
    18 years of experience
    English
    1871622258
    University of Rochester
    University Of Louisville
    Akron Gen Med Ctr
    LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
    UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Haider, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Haider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Haider has seen patients for Blepharitis, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Haider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

