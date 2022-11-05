Dr. Mohammad Haider, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Haider, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohammad Haider, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, King's Daughters' Health and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Haider Eye Care2410 Ring Rd Ste 400, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 982-3937
Madison Eye Center LLC - Office601 Broadway St Ste 1, Madison, IN 47250 Directions (812) 265-6535
Senior Health Services800 W Lincoln Trail Blvd Ste 108, Radcliff, KY 40160 Directions (270) 351-8661
Senior Health Services2932 Breckenridge Ln Ste 5, Louisville, KY 40220 Directions (502) 883-1015
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- King's Daughters' Health
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- NGS CoreSource
- Passport Health Plan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Haider has been my cornea surgeon since 2014. I can honestly say that he has been the best doctor that I have had. He cares deeply about his patients. I would recommend him highly for your cornea doctor. His bedside manner’s are the best I have ever had. He is very patient with his patients taking time to listen to your concerns. He has restored my vision from 20/200 to 20/25. He has saved both of my eyes from major infections which caused me to lose all vision. I could go on and on about him as a doctor. Overall he has been the best doctor I have ever had. This includes all doctors other than eye. James Lowe
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1871622258
- University of Rochester
- University Of Louisville
- Akron Gen Med Ctr
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Haider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haider has seen patients for Blepharitis, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Haider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.