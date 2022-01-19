Overview

Dr. Reza Habibzadeh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Habibzadeh works at Carondelet Medical Group - Structural Heart in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.