Dr. Reza Habibzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habibzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reza Habibzadeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Reza Habibzadeh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Habibzadeh works at
Locations
-
1
Carondelet Medical Group - St. Mary's Mulispecialty1707 W Saint Marys Rd Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 396-1370
-
2
Carondelet Medical Group - Green Valley400 W Camino Casa Verde Ste 100, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 625-1760
-
3
Carondelet Medical Group - Irvington4790 S Calle Santa Cruz, Tucson, AZ 85714 Directions (520) 777-2277
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Habibzadeh?
Great
About Dr. Reza Habibzadeh, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1548469273
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habibzadeh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habibzadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habibzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habibzadeh works at
Dr. Habibzadeh has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habibzadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Habibzadeh speaks Persian.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Habibzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habibzadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habibzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habibzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.