Dr. Mohammad Ghouri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Technologica De Santiago.



Dr. Ghouri works at Ghouri Medical Clinic in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.