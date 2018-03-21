Dr. Mohammad Ghani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Ghani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Ghani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from Army Medical College, National University Of Sciences And Technology (Nust) and is affiliated with Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Logan County, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.
Locations
Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates4050 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-3800Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Great Plains Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Logan County
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor . He did my husbands Mitral Valve Clip a few years ago. It has helped him greatly. I would recommend him to everyone. His staff is awesome also.
About Dr. Mohammad Ghani, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1134102916
Education & Certifications
- Army Medical College, National University Of Sciences And Technology (Nust)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghani has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.