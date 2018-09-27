Dr. Mohammad Ghalichi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghalichi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Ghalichi, MD
Dr. Mohammad Ghalichi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.
Jose Ochoa, MD2727 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 442-0000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Ghalichi is the most brilliant, caring Dr I have EVER been to. He is conservative in his recommendations, throughly explains everything, and truly cares about the health of his patients. I wish I could give him 10 stars!
About Dr. Mohammad Ghalichi, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1265697957
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ghalichi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghalichi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghalichi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghalichi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghalichi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.