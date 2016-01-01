Dr. Mohammad Ghafir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghafir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Ghafir, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohammad Ghafir, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Damascus Univ.
Dr. Ghafir works at
West Houston Radiology Assocs12121 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (713) 379-7330
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Mohammad Ghafir, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1821079534
- McGill U
- Damascus Univ
- Diagnostic Radiology
