Overview

Dr. Mohammad Gayasaddin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MIDDLETOWN REGIONAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Gayasaddin works at Heartland Cardiology in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.