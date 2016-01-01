Dr. Mohammad Gayasaddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gayasaddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Gayasaddin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Gayasaddin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MIDDLETOWN REGIONAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Dr. Gayasaddin works at
Locations
Mohammad K Gayasaddin914 N Dixie Ave Ste 301, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 765-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohammad Gayasaddin, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- MIDDLETOWN REGIONAL HOSPITAL
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gayasaddin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gayasaddin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gayasaddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gayasaddin works at
Dr. Gayasaddin has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gayasaddin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gayasaddin speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gayasaddin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gayasaddin.
