Overview

Dr. Mohammad Fayyaz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Fayyaz works at Buffalo Medical Group in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.