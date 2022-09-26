See All Psychiatrists in Jacksonville, FL
Overview

Dr. Mohammad Farooque, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN.

Dr. Farooque works at Craft Behavorial Health LLC in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Craft Behavioral Health LLC
    10175 Fortune Pkwy Unit 1106, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 379-5928

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (30)
    About Dr. Mohammad Farooque, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    • 1730100587
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Farooque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farooque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farooque has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farooque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farooque works at Craft Behavorial Health LLC in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Farooque’s profile.

    Dr. Farooque has seen patients for Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farooque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Farooque. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farooque.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farooque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farooque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

