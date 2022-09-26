Overview

Dr. Mohammad Farooque, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN.



Dr. Farooque works at Craft Behavorial Health LLC in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.