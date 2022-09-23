See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Winter Haven, FL
Dr. Mohammad Eldeeb, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (72)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohammad Eldeeb, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.

Dr. Eldeeb works at Bond Clinic PA in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bond Clinic PA
    500 E Central Ave, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 293-1191
    Bond Clinic PA
    199 Avenue B Nw, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 293-1191

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 23, 2022
    takes time to explain, friendly, knowledgeable and skilled
    — Sep 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mohammad Eldeeb, MD
    Dr. Eldeeb's Office & Staff

    About Dr. Mohammad Eldeeb, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Arabic
    • 1932213568
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
    • Anesthesiology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Eldeeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eldeeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eldeeb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eldeeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eldeeb works at Bond Clinic PA in Winter Haven, FL. View the full address on Dr. Eldeeb’s profile.

    Dr. Eldeeb has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eldeeb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Eldeeb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eldeeb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eldeeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eldeeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

