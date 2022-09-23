Overview

Dr. Mohammad Eldeeb, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.



Dr. Eldeeb works at Bond Clinic PA in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.