Dr. Mohammad Diab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Diab, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Diab, MD is a dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. He currently practices at The Dermatology Group and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Group4000 Smith Rd Ste 210, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 770-4212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Mohammad Diab, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1194767087
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- Bethesda North Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Diab?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diab has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diab has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Diab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.