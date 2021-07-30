Overview

Dr. Mohammad Danesh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Elsinore, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Danesh works at Danesh Medical Group in Lake Elsinore, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.