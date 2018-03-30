Dr. Mohammad Daaif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daaif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Daaif, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Daaif, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Little Rock, AR.
Dr. Daaif works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Neurology Outpatient Clinic9600 Baptist Health Dr Ste 320, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-0421
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daaif?
The doctor and the staff are awesome. These negative reviews seem to revolve around having to wait to see a specialist and having to see a PA. Well, you're not special... you have to wait just like everyone else. You want to get rushed to the front of the line?? Sorry Mr. President right this way. Also, a PA has more medical knowledge than all the reviewers on here combined. Seeing a specialist takes time. lol geez relax people.
About Dr. Mohammad Daaif, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1720271331
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daaif has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daaif accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daaif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daaif works at
Dr. Daaif has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daaif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Daaif. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daaif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daaif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daaif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.