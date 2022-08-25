See All Neurologists in Leesburg, FL
Dr. Mohammad Choudhry, MD

Neurology
3 (33)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mohammad Choudhry, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.

Dr. Choudhry works at Neurological Institute Of Central Florida in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Afzal Choudhry MD P.a
    26218 US Highway 27 Ste 105, Leesburg, FL 34748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 323-1758

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Waterman

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Aug 25, 2022
    Received care for my chronic headaches from Dr. Choudry for last few years after no results with few other providers. I am doing so well and glad able to find him. Do not go to this office if you are looking for narcotics or treatment of behavioral issues and rather look for narcotics or behavioral therapy clinic in the area.
    About Dr. Mohammad Choudhry, MD

    • Neurology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Urdu
    • 1316904576
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University School Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Choudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choudhry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choudhry works at Neurological Institute Of Central Florida in Leesburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Choudhry’s profile.

    Dr. Choudhry has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choudhry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

