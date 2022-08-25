Dr. Mohammad Choudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Choudhry, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Choudhry, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.
Locations
Afzal Choudhry MD P.a26218 US Highway 27 Ste 105, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 323-1758
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Received care for my chronic headaches from Dr. Choudry for last few years after no results with few other providers. I am doing so well and glad able to find him. Do not go to this office if you are looking for narcotics or treatment of behavioral issues and rather look for narcotics or behavioral therapy clinic in the area.
About Dr. Mohammad Choudhry, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1316904576
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School Med
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choudhry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choudhry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choudhry has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choudhry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choudhry speaks Urdu.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhry.
