Overview

Dr. Mohammad Cheema, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from St. Mary's School Of Medicine and is affiliated with New Orleans East Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner and West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Cheema works at Sleep Center of New Orleans , Kenner, LA in Kenner, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.