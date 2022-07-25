Dr. Mohammad Cheema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Cheema, MD
Dr. Mohammad Cheema, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from St. Mary's School Of Medicine and is affiliated with New Orleans East Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner and West Jefferson Medical Center.
Sleep Center of New Orleans4232 Williams Blvd Ste 108, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 405-5582
Sleep Center of New Orleans5620 Read Blvd # 310, New Orleans, LA 70127 Directions (504) 405-5582
- New Orleans East Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
- West Jefferson Medical Center
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He took his time and explained everything to me. He made the whole process pain free.
- Sleep Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1881910040
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital/A.I. duPont Hospital for Children
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- St. Mary's School Of Medicine
- Louisiana State University
- Family Practice and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Cheema has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheema accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cheema speaks Hindi and Urdu.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheema. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.