Dr. Mohammad Cheema, MD

Sleep Medicine
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohammad Cheema, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from St. Mary's School Of Medicine and is affiliated with New Orleans East Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner and West Jefferson Medical Center.

Dr. Cheema works at Sleep Center of New Orleans , Kenner, LA in Kenner, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sleep Center of New Orleans
    4232 Williams Blvd Ste 108, Kenner, LA 70065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 405-5582
    Sleep Center of New Orleans
    5620 Read Blvd # 310, New Orleans, LA 70127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 405-5582

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • New Orleans East Hospital
  • Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
  • West Jefferson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Infantile Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Jet Lag Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 25, 2022
    He took his time and explained everything to me. He made the whole process pain free.
    Kimberly M — Jul 25, 2022
    About Dr. Mohammad Cheema, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1881910040
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital/A.I. duPont Hospital for Children
    Residency
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    • St. Mary's School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State University
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Cheema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheema has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheema. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheema.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

