Dr. Mohammad Bolouri, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Bolouri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Mundial Dominicana, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Dr. Bolouri works at
Locations
Alzheimers Memory Center10801 Monroe Rd Ste 100, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We find Dr. Bolouri to be knowledgeable in his field. He explains everything in a clear and easy to understand manner . He is personable and kind. My husband and I both like him as my husbands doctor. m.Rostock
About Dr. Mohammad Bolouri, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1659322691
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- St Francis Med Center
- Universidad Mundial Dominicana, School Of Medicine
- DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
