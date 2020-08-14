Overview

Dr. Mohammad Bolouri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Mundial Dominicana, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Bolouri works at Alzheimer s Memory Center in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.