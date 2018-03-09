Overview

Dr. Mohammad Baloch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Baloch works at UNC Family Medicine at West Raleigh in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.