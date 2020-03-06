Overview

Dr. Mohammad Bajwa, MD is a Pulmonologist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KENNEDY-KING COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS and is affiliated with Holyoke Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.