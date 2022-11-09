Dr. Mohammad Baig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Baig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Baig, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Baig works at
Locations
Endocrinology & Diabetes Care Center PA3226 Cove Bend Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 977-0778
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor really listens to you and helps you in anyway he can office staff is very nice and helpful
About Dr. Mohammad Baig, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1982640249
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baig works at
Dr. Baig has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Baig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.