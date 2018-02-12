Dr. Mohammad Azam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Azam, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Azam, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Azam works at
Locations
West Alabama Neurosurgery & Spine PC701 University Blvd E Ste 908, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 737-6085
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Azam is very through in finding and treating the conditions we are having. I feel like he has made my quality of life so much better. Also his staff make you feel like family.
About Dr. Mohammad Azam, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1184688541
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azam accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azam has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Azam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azam.
