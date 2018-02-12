Overview

Dr. Mohammad Azam, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Azam works at West Alabama Neurosurgery & Spine PC in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.