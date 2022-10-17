Dr. Mohammad Athari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Athari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Athari, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Athari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Dr. Athari works at
Locations
-
1
Baytown Office4201 Garth Rd Ste 210, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 427-2700
-
2
United Neurology P.A.2321 SOUTHWEST FWY, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 533-1250
-
3
United Neurology2321 West Loop S, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 533-1250
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always greeted kindly and efficiently. Dr. Athari is very thorough and caring. I have had all my needs addressed and maintained. I would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Mohammad Athari, MD
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English, French, Persian and Spanish
- 1831101583
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Neurology
- Mercer Med Center
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Athari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Athari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Athari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Athari has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Athari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Athari speaks French, Persian and Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Athari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Athari.
