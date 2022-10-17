Overview

Dr. Mohammad Athari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Athari works at Houston Methodist Lung Associates in Baytown, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.