Dr. Mohammad Assaf, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Assaf, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Albany, MS. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Dr. Assaf works at
Locations
New Albany Location200 State Highway 30 W, New Albany, MS 38652 Directions (901) 683-8448
Neurology Outreach Clinics6005 Park Ave Ste 722B, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 684-3955
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with this practice for 9 years. Professional staff. Dr. Assaf is knowledgeable, very through and does not rush the appointment. Rembers patients history, andcoordinates well with my other physicians. He and his staff responds promptly.
About Dr. Mohammad Assaf, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1205845468
Education & Certifications
- University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Assaf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Assaf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Assaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Assaf works at
Dr. Assaf has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Assaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Assaf speaks Arabic.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Assaf. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assaf.
