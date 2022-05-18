Overview

Dr. Mohammad Aslam, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hawkinsville, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center, Perry Hospital and Taylor Regional Hospital.



Dr. Aslam works at Hypertension and Kidney Associates of Middle GA in Hawkinsville, GA with other offices in Perry, GA, Fort Valley, GA and Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin D Deficiency and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.